A man living with dementia has been given the surprise of a lifetime courtesy of his care home, after not being able to visit his beloved St James' Park for 20 years.

David McCarten is a Newcastle United super-fan and has lived at the home in Wallsend for a year.

The 74-year-old knew nothing of the surprise until the morning of the tour and described it as "one of the best days of my life".

Mr McCarten said: "I have wanted to go back to the ground for a long time, but never imagined I'd get to go to where I went.

"Seeing behind the scenes was absolutely amazing. My favourite player of all time is Alan Shearer, and the best bit of the whole day was having a pint in Shearer's bar.

"It was the best Christmas present I could have asked for."

David McCarten with his lanyard he received on his tour of St James' Park. Credit: RusbyMedia

The trip was organised for the former shipyard worker by Eothen Homes, alongside the charity Geniewish.

Mr McCarten was given a tour of VIP-only areas in the stadium, including the club changing rooms.

Cheryl Davison from Geniewish said: "It was an absolute pleasure granting David’s wish, the pictures we received were fantastic and the feedback from the Care Home Manager Christine was so lovely.

"We just want to add a little kindness and sparkle wherever we go with Geniewish. One small act of kindness can mean so much to someone.

"Fulfilling a wish or a dream they’ve always had is simply magical."

