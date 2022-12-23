A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision in Sunderland.

On the afternoon of Thursday 22 December, the ambulance service and then police were called to Springwell Road after a motorbike collided with a 78-year-old woman.

It was reported that a white Lexmoto motorbike had been travelling north near the junction with Sunningdale Road when – for reasons yet to be established – it struck a female pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene where the elderly woman – aged 78 – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains there in a stable condition.

The rider remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries following the launch of an investigation.

Sergeant Marc Lennox, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a very serious collision which has left an elderly woman with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

"An investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are now urgently appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to contact us immediately.

"In addition, if anyone saw a white Lexmoto motorbike in the area prior to the collision occurring, please get in touch."

