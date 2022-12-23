There has been an outpouring of condolences after a 25-year-old mother from Newcastle died in the run-up to Christmas.

Instagram influencer and model Rachel Mee "passed away suddenly" on Sunday 18 December, according to her family.

The tragedy took place just a week before her baby son Kyro's first Christmas.

A fundraiser established to support Kyro and fund Ms Mee's funeral is set to close after raising over £5,000 in just a few days.

Ms Mee's Instagram account is followed by 43,000 users. Hundreds have posted on social media expressing their condolences and grief.

Ms Mee's brother Connor said: "As a family we are overwhelmed by everyone’s messages and support and there are far too many to reply to.

"We are absolutely devastated by her loss. She was a sister, aunt, niece and mum to her beautiful boy Kyro and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

"Rachel was loved so much by a lot of people, but only a few knew the real Rach."

