A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Sunderland.

Shortly before 12.30pm on 3 December, officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address on Brady Street.

Inside, they found 47-year-old Michelle Hanson deceased having sustained multiple injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched.

On Thursday 22 December, 33-year-old Alexander Carr, of Wilfred Street in Sunderland, was charged with Michelle’s murder. He was also charged with a separate offence of possessing a bladed article.

The man is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on 23 Friday.

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Michelle’s family at this time.

"We will continue to offer them support and I would ask that their privacy is respected. The loss of a loved one is devastating at any time, but it is even more poignant at this time of year.

"A huge amount of work has gone into this investigation so far and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part – including our officers and staff, partners and crucially members of the public.

"I am extremely grateful to the support you have provided as we look to provide justice for Michelle’s family.

"With a man now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings."

