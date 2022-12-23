The first celebrity taking part in a charity match in memory of Bradley Lowery has been announced.

I'm A Celebrity and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner will face other celebrities in a fundraiser at the Stadium of Light in May.

Proceeds will be split evenly between the Bradley Lowery Foundation and the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fan Bradley died on 7 July 2017 aged just six after battling cancer for most of his life.

Inspired by the success of a similar event in Everton for Bradley half a decade ago, organisers hope 30,000 people may be in attendance.

"We want to bring a similar experience to the North East,” a Bradley Lowery Foundation representative said.

"It’s to help raise vital funds. The tickets will go on sale in the New Year.

"The support is absolutely immense and it overwhelms us every day."