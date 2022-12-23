Seven people have been taken to hospital after a bus crash in County Durham.

The collision took place in the morning of Friday 23 December on the A177 in Sedgefield, with the North East Ambulance Service arriving shortly after 7:47am.

According to the service, at least one car was involved in the collision.

"We dispatched multiple resources and transported seven patients to James Cook, University Hospital of North Durham and North Tees Hospital," they told ITV News Tyne Tees.