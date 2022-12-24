Bags of toys and presents donated to children in hospital in Newcastle

Bags of toys and presents have been donated to children facing spending Christmas in hospital this year.

Calli Tully from North Tyneside had major open heart surgery when she was 17, and now spends every Christmas Eve dropping off goody bags to those at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle - something she has done every year since 2017.

She also donates chocolate eggs and gifts for those at the Freeman Hospital Heart Unit, every Easter.

All the presents have been funded through raffles, fundraising events held earlier in the year and through Christmas donations.

All the presents were bought through fundraising and donations Credit: Calli Tully

She said she is 'overwhelmed' by the kindness of people and thanked everyone who made the donation to Ward 23 at the Freeman Hospital possible.

