Police have launched a murder investigation on North Tyneside after the death of a man two days before Christmas.Northumbria Police were called to an address in John Street, Cullercoats, on Friday 23 December after reports of a suspected stabbing.A 45-year-old man was found seriously injured and died at the scene. A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Northumbria Police were called to an address in John Street, Cullercoats on Friday 23 December. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (Friday), police received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on John Street, Cullercoats.“Officers attended and found a 45-year-old man with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are beingsupported by specialist officers.“An investigation was launched and following initial enquiries, another man aged 43, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time."

