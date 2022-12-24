A premature baby, who was born weighing less than half a bag of sugar, will spend her first Christmas away from her parents in the neonatal unit at James Cook University Hospital.

When Victoria John gave birth to baby Hallie 28 weeks into her pregnancy, she weighed just 1lb 1oz.

She has been in hospital since late October and over the last six weeks, Victoria and her partner Anthony Jones have been splitting their time between the neonatal intensive care unit and looking after Hallie's big brother, Thomas.

As Christmas approaches and with Hallie receiving treatment for infections in her stomach and lungs, the family is taking it one day at a time.

While it will be hard not being at home as a family on Christmas Day, they are glad to be receiving video and photo updates from staff at the hospital.

Some of the messages sent to Hallie's family using the vCreate service. Credit: vCreate

Dr Lynne Paterson, a neonatal nurse consultant at James Cook University Hospital, said the neonatal team was making sure the couple have unrestricted access to Hallie with her big brother, as well as free car parking, a place to order food and an on-site counsellor if they need to talk to someone.

She said staff sent a special message from Hallie to her big brother on his birthday, as well as a 'goodnight' photo to the parents each night "so that there is a message from Hallie before bedtime."

Dr Paterson said her team are doing their best to make this Christmas special for all families with babies on the unit.

She said: "The team are supporting families by improving access, decorating the ward (in line with the Trust policy) and quietly playing Christmas music at the nurses station.

"Santa will also be visiting all the babies and leaving gifts for them as well as their brothers and sisters, and one of our staff is doing a Christmas craft afternoon for the siblings.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...