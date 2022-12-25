Record breakers, medical breakthroughs and good news about nature were among the stories making the headlines this year.

While 2022 has been a difficult year for many, we are taking a look back at some of the happier stories that have made the news over the last 12 months.

More people join the stem cell donor register after hearing about Leland's story

In October, ITV Tyne Tees reported how six-year-old Leland needed a stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with pre-leukaemia.

His story made national headlines after Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds heard about it and sent him a video message, along with a plea for people to sign up to the register.

The charity Anthony Nolan said it saw a spike in the number of people signing up to the register - hopefully improving the chances of other people in need of a transplant finding a match.

Last month it was revealed that Leland had found a match.

Leland will be getting a stem cell transplant after a donor was found. Credit: ITV

Marske United footballer wins the golden ball for the FA cup

Non-league football player Adam Boyes had a dream run in the FA Cup, scoring 11 goals - more than the likes of Mo Salah or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The PE teacher, who plays for Marske United, was awarded a golden ball at Wembley during the final - and also got to lead the teams out.

It was a dream day out for the player, who told ITV Tyne Tees he "never expected it to happen."

Premature twins reach 21st birthday

Jack and Thomas Ferry from Sunderland were sixteen weeks early and only weighed a combined 3lb when they were born on 11 April 2001 - with doctors fearing they would not survive.

After battling in intensive care for four months, the twins eventually made it home and celebrated their 21st birthday in April.

Jack now attends Percy Hedley College in Newcastle while Thomas is studying Sport at Tyne Metropolitan College in Wallsend.

Proud mum, Helen said: “You don’t realise they are 21. It has flown by, especially when you think of everything they have overcome.”

North Yorkshire swimmer becomes first woman to swim length of Britain

Record-breaking swimmer Jasmine Harrison took on the 900-mile swim from Land’s End up to John O’Groats.

The 23-year-old from Thirsk started in July and completed her swim in October, surviving being followed by a shark, stung by jellyfish and 'salt mouth' - a painful condition which strips skin from the tongue and throat.

It’s a second world record for Jasmin who in 2021 became the youngest woman in the world to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Jasmine Harrison became the first woman to swim the length of Britain. Credit: Handout

Veteran finally gets the medals he earned during Second World War service

Despite serving in southern Italy during the Second World War, Warrant Officer Kaz Yajima never applied for his service medals.

But earlier this month, members of 6 Squadron took to the skies over Teesside in Typhoons to give him a flypast to mark his 100th birthday.

The former RAF airman was given a guard of honour - and said he had a "wonderful" day.

Pioneering trial using pills is reducing the size of brain tumours.

The new treatment being trialled at the Great North Children's Hospital, part of Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, sees patients take tablets once a week to reduce the size of the tumour, rather than undergo radiotherapy, chemotherapy or surgery.

The team carrying out the trial say the drug, called tovorafenib, could reduce the potential harms caused by other treatments.

It is being trialled on those suffering from low-grade gliomas - a common type of tumour among young people.

The trial at Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital has been described as showing positive signs.

Ospreys making a come back in Kielder

The species was until recently extinct in England but is making a come-back at Kielder Forest.

Four of the rare osprey chicks have been fitted with identifying rings, to allow ornithologists to track the birds and map their family.

Scientists say that to have four chicks on one nest is "exceptional". The parents of the brood are some of the most successful in the forest, breaking all local records for the number of offspring.

An osprey being ringed at Kielder Forest - where they are making a comeback. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Prized racing pigeon Bob made it back to the North East after a round the world trip

Alan Todd had feared the worst when Bob failed to make it back to his Gateshead home after being released in Guernsey.

But he got an unexpected phone call from a shelter in Alabama, in the US, to say Bob had found his way there.

After raising money to get Bob home, various organisations helped the pigeon back to the UK - meaning more than $2,000 was donated to the Monroe County Animal Shelter which had taken him in.

Alan and Bob were happily reunited in August.

