A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a man on North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police were called to an address in John Street, Cullercoats, on Friday 23 December after reports of a suspected stabbing.

Officers found Lee Santos, 45, from Wallsend, with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Mr Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 43, was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation was launched.

He has now been charged with murder and remanded into custody. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Boxing Day.

