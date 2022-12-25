Man charged with murder on North Tyneside after death of 45-year-old two days before Christmas
A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a man on North Tyneside.
Northumbria Police were called to an address in John Street, Cullercoats, on Friday 23 December after reports of a suspected stabbing.
Officers found Lee Santos, 45, from Wallsend, with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
Mr Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man, 43, was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation was launched.
He has now been charged with murder and remanded into custody. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Boxing Day.
