A man has been rescued after falling over 70-feet at a beauty spot in North Yorkshire during Christmas Eve.

Paramedics were called to the Sutton Bank area by a dog walker to reports of an injured man shouting for help at around 2:30pm.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team found the man who had fallen about 75-feet from a steep crag and come to rest against a tree.

A spokesman for the MRT said: "The closest team member was asked to go direct to the scene, establishing a route over farmland and meeting up with the air ambulance crew who had just landed at that point.

"The light was starting to fail as other team members arrived. They took with them medical and other equipment.

"As the casualty’s location being on a steep, muddy hillside they set up a rope system to help in getting down to him and to later carry him back up."

WATCH: The moment the Coastguard helicopter and Cleveland MRT members worked together to pull the injured man up to the helicopter:

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter had been called due to the terrain - and members of the rescue team helped carry the injured man part-way up the hillside in a Coastguard stretcher, to a point at which the helicopter was able to winch him up.

From there he had been taken by the air ambulance to hospital.

The rescue mission had taken around 4 hours.