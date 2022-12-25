Artwork by one of the country's best-loved writers has been added to the collection at the National Centre for Children's Books.

Judith Kerr, who is one of the most successful children's authors of the 20th century, is best known for her Mog series, The Tiger who Came to Tea and When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit.

Her archive, which is made up of artwork and papers for 32 books, loose studio artwork, notebooks, correspondence and a diary from 1948, has been given to Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children's Books in Newcastle.

The author, who died in 2019, sold more than 10 million copies of her books around the world.

Judith Kerr's illustration of Mog the forgetful cat is part of the archive. Credit: Judith Kerr Archive.

Head of Collections Kris McKie said: “Judith Kerr was one of the most well-loved and recognised children’s book creators in Britain. Her archive gives a valuable insight into her remarkable life, work and career and we are very proud to be able to give it a home in our collection permanently.

“Judith’s artwork and written documents chart her life and creative journey, from her childhood and her experience as a refugee, to her time at art school, through to the creation of each of her much-loved picture books, characters and stories.

"To be the custodians of Judith's archive for this and future generations, and to be able to share this fantastic collection with our audiences young and old, is a huge honour and privilege.”

Among the many treasures of the Judith Kerr archive is a full suite of original artwork for Mog's Christmas. Credit: Judith Kerr Archive

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "Many of us have fond memories of growing up with Judith Kerr's wonderful books. Her storytelling and her artwork have touched audiences of all ages, while When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit has conveyed to generations of readers what it was like for children like her who came to Britain to escape persecution under the Nazis.

"I am delighted that her archive will be going on display at the National Centre for Children's Books in Newcastle – including the excellent news that Mog's Christmas has been saved for the nation just in time for Christmas."

The archive is one of 50 objects of cultural significance, worth £57 million in total, which have been accepted for the nation and allocated to museums across the UK for the public to enjoy in 2021/22.

Items from the archive will be on display in a number of country-wide initiatives celebrating Judith Kerr’s Centenary Year in 2023, including touring exhibitions featuring Mog and The Tiger who Came to Tea, and the Judith Kerr exhibition at Seven Stories, where visitors can see the kitchen from the author’s London home which inspired the illustrations in The Tiger who Came to Tea.

Childhood drawing of a street scene in Berlin drawn c. 1932 when Judith was about eight years old. Credit: Judith Kerr Archive

