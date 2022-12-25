The North East music community is set to stage a gig to help raise money for medical treatment for a young singer-songwriter with a rare brain tumour.

Faye Fantarrow, 20, will travel to California on 6 January for the start of a clinical trial, after she was diagnosed with an aggressive glioma brain tumour at the end of the summer.

Since her diagnosis, a huge fundraising drive with an aim of £450,000 was launched to pay for the treatment at City of Hope hospital in Duarte.

Ms Fantarrow's initial visit in January will involve a collection of cells, and she will have to return for an extended stay "no sooner than five weeks later".

Between these trips to the US, she is due to take part in Faye Fantarrow and Friends - a fundraiser on 27 January in her hometown of Sunderland.

Tom A Smith, Field Music and Frankie Francis will be performing alongside her at The Fire Station gig, which will be Ms Fantarrow's first since the diagnosis.

A number of local artists - including Bigfatbig and Martha - have been raising money for the Fight for Faye appeal in their own performances too.

Ms Fantarrow's tumour is believed to be a rare consequence of radiotherapy, which she received after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia as a child.

She is currently signed to fellow Sunderland musician - and Eurythmics star - Dave Stewart’s record label, Bay Street Records.

