Friends have paid tribute to an Italian couple who died following alleged murders in Thornaby on Teesside.

Antonino Calabró (known as Nino), 26, and his partner Francesca Di Dio, 20, were found dead in a flat on Thornaby Road at the former site of the Royal George pub on Wednesday 21 December.

Touching messages have been left on cards for the pair outside their flat including messages such as "fly high" and "ciao bello".

Several floral tributes have been left outside of the flats. Credit: Gazette Media

One card left outside of the Thornaby Road flats read: "To Nino, fly high my friend. You deserved better."Another card left at the scene paid tribute to Nino and Francesca's Italian heritage, saying: "Ciao bello Nino and Francesca, love always'.

The couple is thought to have been engaged for three years and Nino asked Francesca to spend time with him over the Christmas holidays, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Credit: Gazette Media

The cards at the scene have further added to warm tributes paid to the pair online where one friend of Francesca said: "I can't believe this. She was my classmate and school mate and she was such a good girl R.I.P beautiful angel. Together with your love."One co-worker said: "Such sad news to wake up to this morning. R.I.P Nino Calabrò will always remember you for your amazing customer service and such a big personality. You will be missed by so many and the casino won't be the same without you."Another expressed their disbelief at the loss of the young couple, saying: "I'm speechless you and your girlfriend didn't deserve this fate, I only knew you for three months and you were a golden boy who brought joy every day at the academy."

It is reported that Nino's parents have left Italy to make their way to the UK where they will travel from London to Teesside.

A police cordon remains at the scene and is expected to remain in place for a number of days. Credit: Gazette Media

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths. He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 26 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...