A man who was jailed for sex offences has been returned to prison after giving sweets to children in County Durham.

Kenneth Pybus, aged 75, is banned from having unsupervised contact with children following a conviction in 2019 for carrying out child sexual offences.

Durham Crown Court heard how Pybus had been handed a five year sentence for the crimes by Norwich Crown Court in November 2019. He was later released from prison on licence in February 2022, when he moved to Sacriston and was monitored by police.

However, the court heard how Pybus had begun speaking to children in the area and giving them sweets and dog treats so as to "establish relationships."

When police became aware, he was arrested and recalled to prison.

Pybus pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and was handed a 14 month sentence.

In sentencing, Recorder Edward Legard described Pybus' behaviour as "classic grooming techniques".

