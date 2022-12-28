Police are asking members of the public for help after a man reportedly flashed his genitals at a teenage girl on the Metro.

Officers investigating the report of indecent exposure in North Tyneside have released images of a man who they would like to identify.

A 17-year-old girl who was travelling on a Metro train was approached by an unknown male who sat opposite her on the carriage, it was reported.

The man then exposed his genitals to the girl as she moved away, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

The incident took place between Shiremoor and Meadow Well stations at about 5pm on Wednesday 16 November.

Officers have carried out a number of inquiries so far, including a review of CCTV and speaking with witnesses but are appealing for help from members of the public.

As part of their investigation, officers have today (Wednesday 28 December) released the images of a man they would like to trace.

He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 136266Y/22.

