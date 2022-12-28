Geordie singer Jade Thirlwell has revealed she celebrated her birthday with a pastry-themed twist.

The Little Mix star turned 30 on Boxing Day and headed to Arbeia Bar in her hometown of South Shields to celebrate.

Videos posted on her Instagram story show the singer's reaction to a wall adorned in personalised Greggs packets.

The "Jades" branding included the the tagline "30 never looked so delicious" and the warning: "Contents will have you singing sweet melodies".

'30 never looked so delicious'. Credit: Instagram/jadeameliathirlwall

The star's love for the bakery - which was founded and is headquartered in Newcastle - is well-documented.

When the band performed at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, Greggs sent goodie boxes.

"I'm in heaven," Thirlwell captioned her post.

The Greggs official Instagram account was among those to comment on her post, responding: " Ain’t no party like a pastry party".

The singer also spent time on her birthday taking part in the Boxing Day dip in South Shields, which she did to raise money and awareness of the charity Cancer Connections.

The surprise clearly went down well with Thirlwell. Credit: Instagram/jadeameliathirlwall

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...