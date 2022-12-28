Play Brightcove video

Report by Katie Cole

A charity tackling rising reports of loneliness is calling for new recruits in the North East after a busy Christmas period.

Research from Age UK found 1.4 million over-55s across the UK feel lonely, with these feelings intensifying over the festive season.

They offer a variety of services in the UK and North Yorkshire aimed at combating this, including providing Christmas meals to the lonely.

"Without these meals, some people would never get a hot meal," volunteer Anita Wilson told ITV News Tyne Tees. She gives up her time five days a week for people in need across Darlington.

"They would also not see nobody in a day, because these meals are going out to people who are lonely and on their own.

"I try to spend a minute with each of them just to make sure they are alright really.

"I think a lot of them have got used to being inside and don't go out, so it's nice of them to have someone come to the door and bring them something hot."

Their selflessness is not lost on those they visit.

Anita shares a chat with Lionel after delivering his hot meal. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

"They are giving their time out," Lionel Whitfield said at his front door as he received a hot roast dinner.

"I mean, it's very rare now I go over that doorstep now."

The charity also offers a dementia day care service, which aims to stimulate people living with the disease and provide respite to those who care for them.

"If this wasn't here, I probably don't know how long I'd be able to keep caring for him at home," said Josie Lee, whose husband uses the service.

"It really makes all the difference in the world," added Judy Yeoman.

The charity relies on its volunteers and its on the lookout for more.

Chief executive Helen Hunter said: "We have ex-nurses working here in the dementia unit.

"Our meals wouldn't be delivered by our volunteers. We have three cooks but the rest of our team is made up of volunteers is all volunteers.

"We really look after our volunteers, really support them. There's loads and loads of opportunities."

