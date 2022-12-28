Mountain rescue and air ambulance teams have rescued a man who injured himself after falling 20 feet into a ravine.

Shortly after 11am on Wednesday 28 December 2022, Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) received a request from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to deploy in support of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

This was their second such request to assist their air ambulance colleagues within the space of five days over the Christmas period.

A helicopter was en route to a report of a person who had fallen down an embankment on farmland east of Ugthorpe, west of Whitby.

Eight Cleveland MRT members were deployed in two Team Land Rovers and a number of others separately made their way to Mulgrave Farm where an RV-point had been identified.

The man had injured his leg and was very cold. Credit: Cleveland RMT

"The first of the mountain rescue volunteers to arrive liaised with the YAA crew who were treating the casualty and also updated the Team’s call-out officer as to the likely equipment needed to extract the casualty, who had slipped and fallen approximately 20-feet from an embankment into the edge of a stream running through a gulley," the service said.

"He was wet, very cold and had sustained various injuries including to his lower leg."

After being treated by the air ambulance crew, Cleveland MRT members then lifted him onto a mountain rescue stretcher and packaged him within a vacuum mattress and a casualty bag to help with warming.

The injured man was carried over 100 metres. Credit: Cleveland RMT

They then extracted him from the gulley using a back-up rope system to the top of the embankment before carrying him approximately 100-metres to the helicopter for onward transport to hospital.

"The volunteer rescuers would like to pass on their thanks to everyone at Mulgrave Farm for access to the RV-point and also to the estate staff and others for their help at the scene," Cleveland RMT continued.

