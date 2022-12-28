An investigation is underway after a Christmas Day robbery which saw a man enter a shop and brandished a knife before stealing cash from the till.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Middlesbrough, which was robbed at knifepoint at about 12pm on Sunday 25 December.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said a man entered Jays News in Birchington Avenue in Grangetown just before noon.

He stole cash from the till while brandishing a blade and made off on foot.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The man is described as being 6ft tall, with blue eyes, grey hair, a distinctive walk and a high-pitched voice.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information regarding it, is asked to contact Redcar and Cleveland CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 231134.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

