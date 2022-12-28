Soap star Gary Lucy has been replaced in a pantomime following a crash on Boxing Day.

The Hollyoaks actor was involved in a crash on Monday morning, sharing pictures of his vehicle and of him receiving treatment in hospital.

Following the collision, the soap opera actor, 41, posted two pictures of a wrecked Range Rover on his Instagram story.

“Someone was watching over me today,” he wrote, captioning the second photograph “Gary nine lives”.

The images showed the car by the side of a snowy road, with the front bumper destroyed and front wheels removed.

Lucy, who has been starring as Abanazar in Aladdin at Sunderland Empire, is currently unable to perform in the show.

In a statement on Twitter, the theatre said: “Following his car accident yesterday, we would like to take the opportunity to wish Gary a very speedy recovery.

“We’re hoping to welcome Gary back to the Aladdin cast soon but in the meantime, the role of Abanazar will be played by our talented understudy.

Lucy is known for playing Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, Danny Pennant in EastEnders and Kyle Pascoe in Footballer’s Wives.

He also played Will Fletcher in The Bill.

