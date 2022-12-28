Tributes have been paid to a "carefree" teenager who died after being hit by a car in the hours of Tuesday 27 December.

Elliot Ayre suffered fatal injuries after he was involved in a collision with a taxi near Bishop Auckland, in County Durham shortly before 2:40am.

He was walking along the A689 in the Toronto area when he was struck by the Peugeot vehicle, which was heading towards Bishop Auckland.

Paramedics attended but the teenager died at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our son, Elliot Ayre, 19 years, who was lost in a tragic road traffic collision on the A689 at Bishop Auckland on 27th December 2022.

“Elliot is a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend, social butterfly and devoted Sunderland fan who touched so many lives with his carefree spirit. We will carry him with us every day.

“We wish to thank all who have sent their support and ask for privacy as we remember and commemorate his life, together with those who love him."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

Sgt Catherine Iley, of Durham Police’s Roads and Armed Policing Unit, said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Elliot’s family and friends and all those who have been touched by this tragic incident.

“We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it to get in touch with us as soon as possible. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from the time.”

The road was closed for about five hours while accident investigators examined the scene.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Iley of Durham Police’s Roads and Armed Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 48 of 27 December.

