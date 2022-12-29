A body has been found in a river during the search for a missing man.

John Holmes, from Darlington, had been reported as missing on 10 November.

Police have confirmed the body of the 71-year-old was found in the River Tees at Girsby, near Dinsdale.

The body was found on Saturday 17 December, a spokesperson for Durham Police said.

They added: "Formal identification has since taken place, which has sadly confirmed the body to be that of the 71-year-old. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Officers thanked those who had assisted with the search, including volunteers from Teesdale and Weardale Search and Rescue.

