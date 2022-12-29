Drawings have been released of how a shipping-container restaurant scheme could look in a town undercroft.

Stack Middlesbrough has put forward proposals for the scheme under the A66 at Exchange Square.

If the plans are approved, the venue would be trading for three years in the “arcaded undercroft” beneath the main road. Owner Danieli Group said it is also keen to find a permanent site in the town.

A licensing application has also been submitted. The scheme wants permission to sell alcohol and music to be played from 10am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The site will make use of the space that has been cleared following the demolition of Slam nightclub, which had been standing empty since 2016.

Exchange Square has been undergoing redevelopment through the £640,000 High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project.

Plans for the Stack Middlesbrough scheme at Exchange Square have been submitted.

Stack wants to open for Easter 2023, and hopes to create 115 jobs.

The scheme will be constructed of 25 shipping containers, designed around a central plaza with seating surrounded by five street food vendor outlets and three bars.

It also includes a stage area for performances and events.

Neill Winch, chief executive of Danieli Group, said the company had a strong growth strategy in place. He added: “We are very happy at the prospect of a pop-up scheme in Middlesbrough which, if successful, will be in place for three years.

“Given the rapid expansion of the brand, we would also hope to identify a site for a permanent Stack in Middlesbrough in the long term.”

The leisure company, which had a Newcastle venue between 2018 and 2022, recently opened a new site in Seaburn, Sunderland and also has plans for Durham and Bishop Auckland venues. It is opening in Worswick Chambers, in Pilgrim Street, Newcastle in 2023.

The scheme would include 25 shipping containers and will have five street food vendors and three bars.

