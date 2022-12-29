A man is due to stand trial accused of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death two days before Christmas.

Lee Santos, died at a property in Cullercoats in North Tyneside on 23 December.

Emergency services were called to the property in John Street following reports of a suspected stabbing.

Mr Santos, 45, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Andrew Peacock, 43, of John Street, Cullercoats, has been charged with murder.

His case was listed at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday 29 December.

He will face trial in the new year, with a provisional date set for Monday 26 June.

