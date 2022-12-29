A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Italian couple.

Antonio Calabró (known as Nino), 26, and his partner Francesca Di Dio, 20, were found dead at a flat in Thornaby on Wednesday 21 December.

The couple, who are thought to have been engaged for three years, were found at the home in Thornaby Road.

Andrea Cardinale, also of Thornaby Road, has been charged with two counts of murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday 29 December.

The 21-year-old has not entered a plea.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on January 23.

Tributes have been made to the couple.

The Italian paper La Stampa reported Ms Di Dio had travelled from Italy to spend time with her fiancée over Christmas.

