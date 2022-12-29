Street artists have defended their most recent work on a Grade II listed building.

The mural by street company ZX8BIT popped up on the back wall of the temple in Stewart Park, in Middlesbrough.

It shows a pixelated version of Aladdin throwing an apple into the air while holding a sword.

ZX8BIT has been dubbed the region's Banksy and is well-known across Teesside.

Other murals have included Squid Game’s "red light green light" doll on Linthorpe Road, a Ukrainian flag just off Addington Drive, and Ronald McDonald throwing up next to the fast food chain’s Coulby Newham restaurant, which has since been removed.

They are inspired by graphics and music from video games in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The latest artwork has received a mixed response with some people on Instagram commenting that they “love this one”, “nice” and “love this”. However, others have felt conflicted due to its location on a Grade II listed structure.

ZX8BIT has defended itself against the criticism. One of the artists, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I appreciate this is a listed building and generally have due respect for any building afforded that title. Ultimately my goal was only ever to make something prettier, more interesting and on this occasion to counter all the ugly stuff that covers the same wall.

“As the people of Middlesbrough know this particular building has forever been left an unsightly and neglected space with offensive writing existing all over it forever. Though I appreciate the building aesthetically I’ve also seen parents removing their kids from the area upon reading the things written and drawn on the same walls.

“I decided that my painting would brighten it up and make it a more interesting scene for the public and that if the council or public (or whoever’s decision) decide to have it removed then at least they would remove all the pre existing writing too and restore it to a state of appreciation. If my painting is not for appreciation.”

It is understood the artwork will be removed though the council has not confirmed this yet.

Historic England and Middlesbrough Council have been contacted for comment.

