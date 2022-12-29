Police are warning people not to take medication found in the street after prescription drugs were reported missing in South Shields.

Officers have been made aware that vials of Midazolam had been dropped somewhere between Brockley Whins and the town centre close to Saint Aidan’s Road.

They have stressed it is important that members of the public do not take the medication if it is found, as they cannot be sure what the substances contain and the potential effects they can have.

Anyone who finds medication on the street can take it to a nearby police station so that it can be disposed of safely and removed from public.

Northumbria Police have called for anyone who finds it to make them aware by calling 101 or using the 'Tell Us Something' section of their website.

Anyone who needs emergency assistance should contact 999 immediately.

