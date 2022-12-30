Former footballer Chris Kamara and Lionesses Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze are among the dozens of people from the North East named in the 2023 New Year Honours List.

Middlesbrough's Chris 'Kammy' Kamara has been made an MBE for his charity and anti-racism work.

He revealed this year that he had stepped back from live broadcasting after 'feeling like a fraud' following his diagnosis with the speech condition apraxia, prompting an outpouring of support.

Mead and Bronze were part of the England team which made history by winning the Euro 2022 final at Wembley in July, inspiring a whole generation of girls to take up the sport.

Beth Mead, originally from Whitby in North Yorkshire, scooped the Golden Boot and was named Player of the Tournament. She was also crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, following a public vote.

Lucy Bronze was named in FIFA's World Women's XI in 2022. The 31-year-old, originally from Berwick, started her football journey at Alnwick Town before spells with Blyth Town and Sunderland. She now plays for Barcelona.

Other North east names being honoured include North Tyneside mayor Norma Redfearn and Newcastle's former Director of Public Health Professor Eugene Milne.

Others have been recognised for their contributions to society and their respective fields.

The following people in our region have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):

Syed Samad Ali - teacher at Thornhill Academy in Sunderland. For services to Education. (Sunderland)

Lucy Bronze - For Services to Association Football.

Sarah Jane Cookson - Co-Founder of The Charlie and Carter Foundation. For Voluntary and Charitable Services

Scott Dickinson - Community Worker at Hadston House, Morpeth. For services to the community in Northumberland. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Susan Elizabeth Ghulam - For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Dr Janice Victoria Gorlach - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, North East Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Shincliffe, County Durham)

Sally Ann Ingram - Director of Student Health and Wellbeing Services, Newcastle University. For services to Student Mental Health and Wellbeing. (Jarrow, Tyne and Wear)

Antony Robson Jameson-Allen - Co-Founder of The Sporting Memories Foundation. For services to Dementia and Loneliness. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Sophie Clare Milliken - Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Moja Group. For services to Business and to Education. (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Beth Mead - For services to Association Football. (Saltburn-by-the-Sea)

Professor Eugene Michael Gerard Milne - Lately Director of Public Health for Newcastle City Council. For services to Public Health and Wellbeing. (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Sarah Munro - Director of BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art. For services to Art. (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Jillian Claire Quinn - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dementia Forward. For services to People with Dementia. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

The following people in our region have been awarded the Medal of the British Empire (MBE):

Mark Stephen Bridel - Regional Freight Manager for Network Rail. For services to Charity and to the community in York, North Yorkshire.

Hilary Judith Cooper - Girlguiding Leader, School Governor and Volunteer. For services to Young People and to Education. (Monkseaton, Tyne and Wear)

Jean Devlin - Group Scout Leader for South Tyneside District. For services to Young People in South Tyneside and Sunderland. (Jarrow, Tyne and Wear)

Frances Mary Greenwell - For services to the community in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Anne Holdsworth - For services to the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Lorraine Susan Lear - Development Manager, Northallerton and the Dales Mencap Society. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in North Yorkshire (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Heather McKenna - Childminder, Tyne and Wear. For services to Early Years Education and to the community in Tyne and Wear. (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Paula Marie Reid - Head, Business Management Team, Department for Work and Pensions. For Voluntary and Charitable Services, particularly during Covid-19(Newcastle upon Tyne)

George Roberts - For services to the community in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Victoria Wales - Lately Operations Manager, Duke of Edinburgh Awards. For services to Young People (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

Christopher Wooldridge - For services to the community in York (York, North Yorkshire)

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire:

Norma Redfearn CBE - Mayor, North Tyneside Council. For Political and Public Service(North Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Companions of the Order of Bath:

Philip Copple - Director General Operations, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Justice and to Charity (Newton Hall, County Durham)

The following people will be made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire:

Lesley Batchelor OBE - Export Champion and Entrepreneur. For services to International Trade. (York, North Yorkshire)

Professor Christopher Paul DAY DL - Vice Chancellor and President, Newcastle University. For services to Health Research and Treatment (North Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Jacqueline Ann Old - Lately Director, Children's and Adult Services, North Tyneside Council. For services to the community in North Tyneside (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Robert Tarn - Chief Executive Officer, Northern Education Trust. For services to Education (Wynyard, County Durham)

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...