A laser show will be lighting up Newcastle's quayside over three nights to mark the end of 2022 - and to bring in the New Year.

More than 80 lasers have been installed around the quayside area and will be part of the show, which will start on Friday 30 December and run over three nights.

The event by Laser Light City is returning following last year's success.

The choreographed show was designed by Bafta award winning artist Seb Lee-Delisle and is set to original music.

Lighting up the area between the Tyne Bridge and Millennium Bridge, the display will be shown at least six times on each night, with eight planned for New Year's Eve.

When will the show be on?

Friday 30 December:

Shows - 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm

Interactive lasers - 5pm-11pm

Saturday 31 December:

Shows - 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12pm, 1am

Interactive lasers - 5pm-1am

Sunday 1 January:

Shows - 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm

Interactive lasers - 5pm-11pm

About 80 lasers will be used as part of the show at Newcastle's quayside. Credit: Seb Lee Productions

Where can I watch it?

The lasers will be mapped on the Sage, Tyne Bridge and the west facade of the Baltic, with organisers advising that the best place to see the show will be along the Quayside, opposite the HMS Calliope naval base.

Between shows, there will be lasers on the Tyne Bridge which will be available for members of the public to control.

These are best viewed from the quayside.

While they are active, people can access the system through the www.laserlight.city website, where they can also find details on how to get involved in the interactive display.

