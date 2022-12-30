People heading out for New Years Eve celebrations are being warned about the dangers of spiking.

Cleveland Police received 14 reports of spiking across November and December 2022, with nine of those cases taking place in bars.

Officers have been visiting bars across the force area to raise awareness of spiking during the Christmas period and will be out on patrol on what is expected to be among the busiest nights of the year.

Chief Inspector Jon Tapper said: “Spiking can be a devastating experience for the victim. To feel completely helpless and unable to function normally is terrifying for a victim who may not know what has happened to them.

“Victims might also feel that they will not be believed, with some assuming that they may have simply had too much to drink, leaving them even more vulnerable to predators.

“Spiking can be a complex and challenging offence to investigate, as drugs pass through the system quickly, leaving limited evidence to catch those responsible.

“We would urge anyone who believes that they have been spiked, to report this to police as soon as possible in order to preserve evidence.”

The force has also linked in with licensed premises around raising awareness of ‘Ask for Angela’, through which anyone who feels they may be in danger or finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation can make this known to bar staff.

Cleveland Police has issued the following advice

Anyone who thinks they have been spiked should call 101 and report it to police.

If in a bar, report it to staff who can provide help and support and contact police on your behalf.

Anyone who has injuries or symptoms they are worried after being spiked should call NHS 111.

Anyone who has experienced sexual assault can go to the nearest sexual assault referral centre (SARC) for specialist care and support.

