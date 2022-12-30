A football club is rallying to support 'one of its own' as she battles an inoperable brain tumour.

Marton FC players, staff and supporters will be braving the cold waters of the North Sea as part of a New Year's Day Dip at Redcar

Gemma Lee was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour earlier this year. She has been receiving a treatment in Germany, which is not available on the NHS.

The football club is aiming to raise around £7,000 towards the treatment ensure she can have as much time as possible with her husband, former Hartlepool player and manager Graeme Lee, and their two young children

Club chairman Ron Gordon MBE said: "It's nice to give something back to one of our own. Her husband Graeme has been part of Marton Football Club almost all his life.

"It's about giving her as much time on this earth as we possibly can."

This is the first time the club has staged a New Year's Day dip in two years, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Alongside the event on New Year's Day, the club has also put on a fundraising run in Stewart's Park and a boxing day football match to drum up support and raise funds for the treatment.

