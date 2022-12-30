A man was taken to hospital with a broken nose and fractures to his vertebrae following an assault outside a gym.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the serious assault.

It was reported that a man was assaulted outside a gym on the West Chirton Industrial Estate, in North Shields, just before 12pm on 19 December.

The victim was taken to hospital, suffering from a broken nose and fractures to his vertebrae, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

As part of their inquiries, officers have released the image of a man who they would like to identify.

He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that assists the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police by visiting the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221219-0385.

