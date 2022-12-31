A walrus has been spotted resting in Scarborough harbour.

The arctic mammal, is believed to be "Thor", an adolescent male first spotted off the Hampshire coast earlier this month.

The large creature was first filmed by passers-by at Calshot in the early hours of Sunday 11 December.

Crowds gathered in the seaside town of Scarborough from first light on New Year's Eve to photograph the rare sighting. It's believed the walrus washed ashore at around 10:30pm and stayed the night on the cobbles of the harbour.

Thor spent the night resting in the harbour Credit: @JJ_Johnson92

Thor is thought to be around eight-years-old, which is nearly adult. Experts say walrus can live to around 40.

Photographer Jamie Johnson said it was a "staggering way to end 2022" by spotting the walrus in Scarborough.

Experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team are on the scene and have advised the public to avoid getting too close or let any dogs loose near the animal.

The public has also been asked to not attempt to feed the walrus and a protective cordon has been placed around the harbour.

