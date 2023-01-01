The family of a man killed during a road traffic collision in the early hours of New Year's Eve have paid tribute to him.

Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 between Whitesmocks and Sniperley when the car left the road and collided with a tree just before 2am.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 32-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at hospital.

Another man in his 30s, who was also in the car, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

In a statement Mr Bonallie’s family said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our Stephen James Bonallie, 32 years, who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision on the A167, Durham, on the morning of Saturday, December 31, 2022.

“He was a much-loved son, brother, boyfriend, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and cousin and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”

An investigation by Durham Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit is underway to establish the circumstances but officers would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle beforehand.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference number 26 of December 31.