A Northumberland couple say they have used a bucket as a toilet over the festive period, after the drains on their estate became blocked.

Kim and Lee Bourton from Cramlington claim the blockages have left them without a toilet or shower over Christmas and New Year.

Ms Bourton said: "We have been having to use a bucket to go to the toilet. We were meant to be having friends round for New Year's Eve, but we couldn't expect them to use a bucket.

"The one person we managed to contact in the office said there was no one in as the offices were closed over Christmas."

Persimmon, the developer, sent someone to temporarily fix the problem on 30 December 2022, however Ms Bourton claims they were blocked again just two days later.

The couple moved into their house on the Fairways Estate two years ago and allege there have been drainage and sewage problems ever since they moved in.

Ms Bourton said: "Last February all the drains became blocked and the sewage was running all over the estate.

"There is an issue when the drains become blocked and it backs up, blocking the toilet and drains so we can't use the shower.

"It is five times in two years we've had problems and to be honest I feel like it is false promises from Persimmon."

The Bourton's have been using a bucket as their toilet has been blocked over Christmas and New Year. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

According to the fed up couple, after contacting the emergency number they were told they are not entitled to cover any longer as they have lived in their property for more than two years.

Ms Bourton alleges that the problem is estate-wide, and that the company know about the issues people are facing.

"They said the pump station is not working which is causing the drains to be full backed up. The pump station is fenced off and padlocked and nobody with keys is contactable so no one can access it in an emergency."

She added: "The drain has burst and running into the suds which drain into a pond where there is a lot of wildlife, including protected newts."

Credit: NCJ MEDIA

In response, a spokesperson for Persimmon said: “We were sorry to hear about the difficulties experienced by one of our customers at the Fairways development over the festive period.

"When our Customer Care team was notified about the problem, a vactor was sent to jet wash and clean the drainage system as quickly as possible.

“We are aware of technical issues with the sewage system at the site and work is ongoing with contractors to develop a long-term solution as quickly as possible.”