A derelict pub on South Tyneside has been engulfed by a large fire on the first day of the New Year.

The former Whitburn Lodge pub on Mill Lane in Marsden was ablaze for several hours on Sunday 1 January, as smoke billowed from the building.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service told ITV Tyne Tees that it was called to the incident at 4.36pm, and five appliances from across South Tyneside and Sunderland attended the scene. It also said that an aerial ladder was deployed.

The Fire and Rescue Service added that it was not until 23.48pm that a 'stop message', which means that flames are under control, was called in by crews at the scene.

Smoke was seen billowing into the air long into the evening.

It appears that extensive damage to the former pub and its roof has occurred due to the fire.

During the incident the road towards South Shields was closed from the junction with the Shearwater Estate, causing traffic to build up in the surrounding areas.

It is unknown how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Locals were sharing pictures on social media last night, while The Labour for Whitburn & Marsden Facebook page said it was aware of the fire, and that if anyone needed help to call one of their ward councillors.

Northumbria Police have been approached for comment.