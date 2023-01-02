Hundreds of people have visited a Northumberland harbour to see a walrus, just days after one was seen in Scarborough.

It is thought the artic mammal, which has appeared in South Harbour, Blyth, is Thor, who was seen yesterday further down the North East coast.

Thor is believed to have arrived at Blyth Harbour in the early afternoon on Monday 2 January.

The large creature was seen on one of the areas private jetties, with British Divers Marine Life Rescue ensuring its safety from a distance.

It is rare to see an artic mammal this far south. However, Thor has made frequent appearances recently, with the adolescent male first spotted off the Hampshire coast earlier this month.

Hundreds of photographs and comments have appeared on social media showing great excitement about his visit to Blyth.

Thor is estimated to be around eight-years-old, so nearly an adult. Experts say walruses can live to around 40.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team advises that the public should avoid getting too close to Thor and should not feed him. The organisation also says dogs should not be let loose near the animal.