A carjacker who dragged a woman from her vehicle has been jailed.

Alan Hutton appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 23 December where he was jailed for four years after previously admitting robbery and possession of a Class C drug.

The court heard how Hutton’s victim had been out for a meal with a friend on 1 October and walked to the car park on Lowrey’s Lane, Low Fell, at around 8pm.

Police soon received a flurry of calls from onlookers, who watched in horror as the woman was violently grabbed by the neck and pulled out of her car by the man.

A number of people who were in the car park immediately came to the woman’s aid and helped detain the Gateshead man for several minutes, before officers arrived.

The 51-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

Hutton, of Ravensworth Road, Dunston, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years behind bars and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Speaking after the sentencing, Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Ashurst of Northumbria Police said: “I have no doubt that this would have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and seen to be an easy target.

“I hope the fact Hutton is behind bars is of some consolation and helps her to put this horrific incident behind her."

“While we would never expect members of the public to intervene and put themselves at risk of harm, I would like to thank those who came to the victim’s aid by helping to detain Hutton until our arrival and providing witness statements which have undoubtedly helped the prosecution.”

