Inquiries are continuing after a fire broke out at a former pub on New Year's Day.

Nobody was injured in the fire at the empty Whitburn Lodge, in Marsden, a spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said.

TWFRS said 22 firefighters were involved in the response to the fire in Mill Road, with the first engine arriving minutes after it was reported at 4:38pm.

A further four appliances and an aerial ladder platform were also used to get the fire under control.

A TWFRS spokesperson said: "Nobody was reported to be injured and inquiries into the circumstances around the fire are continuing.

"But we want to say a massive well done to fire control, and to the firefighters who attended, for acting so quickly."

Extensive damage was caused to the building.

A team of 22 firefighters were called to the blaze at the empty pub. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

