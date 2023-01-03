A man has died following a collision involving a bike and a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision near the fire station in Park Vale, Middlesbrough, at about 6:15pm on Monday 2 January.

The 30-year-old rider of the bike died, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

They added: "Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

The collision also involved a green Audi vehicle.

The 35-year-old driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and was in police custody on 3 January.

Officers investigating the collision have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information or CCTV/ dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 000947.

