More than 5,000 fines have been issued to drivers for being in Northumberland’s only bus lane in the past year.

A freedom of information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed that Northumberland Borough Council had issued 5,021 fines to vehicles for being in the bus lane on Laverock Hall Road in Blyth between 1 November 2021 and 31 October 2022.

This works out at an average of around 14 fines per day.

The bus lane opened in October 2020, and between then and the end of October 2021 there were 4,320 fines issued.

Local authorities generally set bus lane fines at £35, rising to £70 if they are not paid within two weeks – meaning the council could have earned between £175,735 and £351,470.

The camera enforcement system went live following the building of a new roundabout at the western edge of the stretch of road between Benridge Park and Portland Wynd.

The road had long been buses only, but the roundabout saw increasing use by private cars, causing extra traffic.

Residents were concerned both over the additional traffic and some speeding drivers, which they said was causing a danger to families.

Only local bus services and emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will be permitted to pass through the bus gate. Other traffic must use the A1061 and B1523 roads to travel through the area.

