A nurse who joined the profession as a single mum in her 20s has been awarded one of the sector's most prestigious awards.

Denise Dye, lecturer in community nursing at Teesside University’s school of health and life sciences, has received the title of Queen’s Nurse.

The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) grants the honorary title to community nurses who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to patient care and improving nursing practice as leaders and role models.

Ms Dye, who became a nurse at the age of 22, said: “It does feel incredible to receive this honour. It’s something I never thought I would attain.

She added: “My husband’s grandmother, Constance, was also a Queen’s Nurse and we still have her certificate, which we plan to display alongside my award. I never got to meet her, but our third daughter is named after her.”

Initially working as a cardiology nurse, she then worked as a substance misuse nurse in a female prison.

From that role, she became interested in academic work and became a community staff nurse at a trust in North Yorkshire.

Queen’s Nurses have at least five years’ experience of working in a community setting and undergo a rigorous selection process to receive the title.

There are almost 2,000 Queen’s Nurses working across England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

The mother-of-five, who joined Teesside University about a year ago, said mentoring and more academic work led her to be an associate lecturer.

She added: "It was a natural progression to join the university to teach full-time. Being able to combine teaching with my knowledge from practice is a dream role.”

Professor Tim Thompson, dean of the school of health and life sciences, said: “We are immensely proud that Denise has been awarded this prestigious honour in recognition of her enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring community nurses, who study with us, can develop their knowledge and skills.

“I am sure she will continue to inspire future generations of community nurses in her teaching at Teesside University.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...