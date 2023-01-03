Sam Fender surprised locals with a new track at a buskers night in a pub in his hometown.

The North Shields singer performed the new tune at the Low Lights Tavern on Monday 2 January.

Robert Webster, who hosts the weekly Low Lights' Buskers Night was wrote of the 27-year-old's surprise performance in the Buskers North East Facebook group.

Fender was welcomed back to the Low Lights Tavern in his hometown by Mr Webster who remembers hearing him performing at the same night almost a decade ago.

Sam fender performed at the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields on Monday 2 January. Credit: Robert Webster

Mr Webster "what just happened!!" following the night.

He added: "Sam Fender. Sang a new song (you heard it here first). Belter!!"

He added the star, who performed at the night eight or nine years ago, also did a duet with Ray Rowley.

Mr Webster praised other singers to perform, including Ben Harwood, whose set included a Sam Fender cover, Colin Gray, Katy and Isak.

Sam Fender credits the takeoff of his career to the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields.

He gave the pub both of his Brit Awards - Critics Choice and Best Rock/Alternative - which have been turned into beer pumps.

Listen to Unscripted - the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast