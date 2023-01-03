Officers received a report of a stabbing at Newcastle Central station on Friday 30 December.

It happened at 1:29am and two men were arrested at the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to laceration wounds. Their injuries were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

Stephen Manjelo, 19, and of Belford Avenue, Shiremoor, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Cameron Gatherar, 19, and of West Denton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have both been remanded in custody, to appear at court at a later date.