Sunderland’s bus drivers have secured a double-digit pay rise, ending the city's long-running bus strike.

The union GMB said three quarters of Sunderland’s Stagecoach drivers have voted to today (Wednesday 4 January) accept an 11% pay rise – with a £150 bonus – backdated to 1 December.

Since October, almost 200 bus drivers have been taking industrial action in the pay dispute.

Steve Walker, managing director for Stagecoach North East, said: “We’re pleased to have reached a positive agreement with GMB on a pay deal that has now been fully accepted by their members.

“We’re very proud of our team, who do a great job in delivering vital transport connections for our communities. Today’s agreement means that we can now focus on the future ahead and making sure we deliver the best possible service for our passengers in Sunderland.“

Laura Maughan, GMB organiser, said: "After a gruelling couple of months, Sunderland’s bus drivers have won themselves a double digit pay rise – the least they deserve.

“GMB Union would like to thank the people of Sunderland for the support they’ve shown their drivers during this dispute – it means the world to them.

“And Stagecoach deserves credit for eventually realising drivers’ worth and negotiating with them to reach a deal.”

