NUFC fans aiming high for the rest of the season after drawing against Arsenal

Newcastle United fans are remaining optimistic about their chances in the Champions League after drawing nil nil with league leaders, Arsenal, on Tuesday 4 December.

The Magpies current position in the league top three come as a stark contrast to their footing this time last year in the bottom three.

Eddie Howe's side have currently gone fifteen games unbeaten which is the first time since the mid nineties.

Olivier Bernard played for NUFC between 2000-2005 and 2006-2007. Credit: PA

Olivier Bernard who played for NUFC throughout the early noughties said the team will need to bring quality in order to bag a spot at the top.

He said: "I wish it was March already because that would mean we are close to staying at the top four, but the fact is we are quite far from it.

"The fact that teams are pushing to get back into that top four, makes me think it's going to be a bit harder than what we thought at first.

"You will need to bring quality within the team, it is easy to build a player, to do well, but it takes quality especially on those nights, on champions league night, to make the difference."

NUFC blogger, Kendall Rowan said the teams defensive play was refreshing considering their historic performances away against Arsenal.

Ms Rowan said: "I know people had different expectations going into the game and to Emirates which, for obvious reasons, has been a really difficult place for us to go the last few years, but I really enjoyed the game.

"I thought it was very balanced, defensively we were really really good last night."

She added that it is a positive time for Newcastle fans at the moment, and that they feel they can look forward to the club's future.

Ms Rowan added: "It's actually like we have almost forgot it's a transfer window at the moment.

"We have got some really difficult games coming up so to come away with a point last night everyone’s just really happy and really looking forward to the next few games this month.

"Defensively we were so good because we’ve played out from the back this season which is something I’ve not seen Newcastle do for a number of years.

"I think that it was really interesting last night to see us go from 4/3/3 which is what we’re typically used to playing and thats what’s been getting us results to dropping a little bit deeper and actually defending immediately which is what we did practically the whole game.

"We have had tact and we have been so intense this season in terms of going forward but to watch us defensively last night I think was really really good.

"Nick pope carried off some really magnificent saves this season Sven Botman has been such a fantastic addition to this squad, he’s an absolute Rolls Royce of a defender."

