Plans are being made to build a services complex including shops, a petrol station and a 160-bed hotel on the edge of a development site on Teesside.

Outline plans for the hotel, two parades of shops and a petrol station on the edge of Teesworks, at the former steelworks site, will be submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council in the coming weeks.

The services zone near Trunk Road, at Lackenby, will also include a convenience store of about 4,500sq ft, a family pub/eatery, and two other freestanding restaurant units.

The scheme will provide shops, services and attractions for visitors and for nearby Grangetown, Teesville, and South Bank.

Access to the park is due to come via Trunk Road and from the A1053 – with the complex set to include two drive-thru facilities.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the Teesworks Service Complex was "another step" on the path to putting in roads and infrastructure to meet the demand of work taking place.

He said: "This will serve thousands of workers coming to Teesworks, while also offering a welcome boost for nearby Grangetown and Teesville through stores and restaurants.

“More Teessiders in good well-paid jobs means better livelihoods, more disposable income, and more opportunities for local people."

Teesworks Development Director Matt Johnson added: "This complex is a key part of the wider masterplan and will offer vital facilities for an array of tenants we've got on site. Getting this planning secured at an early stage will allow us to create a successful and sustainable development.

“There have already been strong expressions of interest and, subject to planning approval, we will be looking to advance discussions in the coming weeks."

