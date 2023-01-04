Seven people have been arrested following the suspected murder of a man in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to Sydenham Road, in Hartlepool at 3am on Wednesday 4 January.

Police have confirmed a 30-year-old man has died following the incident.

Officers are treating his death as suspected murder.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

A silver Ford Focus vehicle which is believed to have been involved in the incident has been seized.

Police are appealing for witnesses or residents with CCTV or dash cam footage showing the reported incident to come forward with information.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) can be contacted on 101 quoting the reference number 001829.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone at 0800 555 111.

